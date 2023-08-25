Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teenage boy was indicted Thursday as an adult for charges of murder and rape in the May 2022 death of a 13-year-old Beaverton girl, according to court documents.

Daniel Gore was arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of Milana Li. He pleaded not guilty.

On July 28, Washington County judge Erik Buchér ruled Gore, then 17, was of sufficient maturity to understand the crime he’s accused of.

Li was reported missing on May 9, 2022, and her body was found the next day in a Beaverton Murrayhill neighborhood creek.

Beaverton police announced on May 20, 2022 that a juvenile had been charged with Li’s murder. Washington County Sheriff’s Office later identified the suspect as then 16-year-old Gore.

According to WCSO, Gore was on probation at the time of murder with the Juvenile Department for second-degree theft, second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Gore is being held without bail.

