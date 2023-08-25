Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl

Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl
Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl(Beaverton Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teenage boy was indicted Thursday as an adult for charges of murder and rape in the May 2022 death of a 13-year-old Beaverton girl, according to court documents.

Daniel Gore was arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of Milana Li. He pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Friends, classmates remember 13-year-old Milana Li at memorial service

On July 28, Washington County judge Erik Buchér ruled Gore, then 17, was of sufficient maturity to understand the crime he’s accused of.

Li was reported missing on May 9, 2022, and her body was found the next day in a Beaverton Murrayhill neighborhood creek.

Beaverton police announced on May 20, 2022 that a juvenile had been charged with Li’s murder. Washington County Sheriff’s Office later identified the suspect as then 16-year-old Gore.

SEE ALSO: Gresham launches online dashboard with crime stats, police ‘use of force’

According to WCSO, Gore was on probation at the time of murder with the Juvenile Department for second-degree theft, second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Gore is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A salmon shark was found on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, on August 15,...
Shark found on riverbank in landlocked Idaho causes alarm, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks

Latest News

Rep. Andrea Salinas on helping Oregon farmers, mental health crisis
2 suspects wanted in Hazel Dell ATM theft.
2 suspects wanted in Hazel Dell ATM theft
U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Salem felon found guilty of selling Russian machine gun
Firefighters have responded to a wildfire that started near Sandy Friday morning.
Crews respond to 40-acre wildfire near Sandy