Two more hot days, then cooler with showers early next week

Last night and early this morning was exciting for some of us as scattered thunderstorms moved north across the area. Rain fell in some spots but not others; Portland airport remained dry with no measurable rain. Thunderstorms were gone by 8am, leaving us with another hot day. Temperatures are once again into the lower 90s and we should top out in the mid 90s.

Overnight lightning (kptv)

We are between very hot air to the east and cool/showery weather offshore. This is keeping us from getting record heat. The setup stays about the same through Sunday. The result is more of the same. Very warm nights and hot afternoons, but the heat will not be excessive. There are no heat advisories, watches, or warnings for our viewing area.

The hazy will continue through the weekend as numerous fires around the region are sending fire smoke overhead. Most of it is remaining high in the atmosphere though as air quality remains in the GOOD to MODERATE category in the Portland metro area. Significant fire smoke will continue to stream north across western Oregon and western Washington through the weekend keeping the hazy skies. We do not expect poor air quality in NW Oregon or SW Washington, but closer to the fires from Eugene southward it’s a different story. Expect UNHEALTHY air quality down there at times. The Camp Creek Fire burning in Portland’s Bull Run watershed will experience relatively light wind the next two days and that should help firefighters a bit. Most smoke from that fire will stay in the extreme eastern metro area and into the Cascades.

Wx Blog (kptv)

The system offshore moves inland the middle of next week for cool showers! This will not produce heavy rain totals, but dampen all areas, reducing fire danger for a few days.

