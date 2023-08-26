1 dead in early morning Gresham shooting
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said.
The Gresham Police Department said just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person on the ground shot. The person later died.
Police did not say if anyone is in custody.
SEE ALSO: Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in NE Portland
The East County major crimes team has started a homicide investigation.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.