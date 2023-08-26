1 dead in early morning Gresham shooting

One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said.

The Gresham Police Department said just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person on the ground shot. The person later died.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in NE Portland

The East County major crimes team has started a homicide investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Lightning in Damascus
Turning hot and staying hazy after early morning t-storms
Police and medical on scene after two people hit in parking lot
2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood over 200 acres
Solar Eclipse 2023
2023 solar eclipse will pass over Oregon

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in NE Portland
Camas potential teacher strike
Negotiations ongoing for Camas School District’s teachers