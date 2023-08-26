1 dead in early morning Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said.

The Gresham Police Department said just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person on the ground shot. The person later died.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

The East County major crimes team has started a homicide investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

