41st annual Hood to Coast relay warm amid heatwave

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - The season for the 41st annual Hood to Coast relay from Mt. Hood to Seaside was a toasty and muggy one.

Despite the warm temperatures, runners had a great time. Kasha McLemore will run her 25th Hood to Coast.

“This is my Christmas,” McLemore said. “Tomorrow is the best day and my favorite day of the whole entire world.”

The presents from the relay are wrapped in pain and pleasure.

“It’s hot and sweaty and fast!” A runner said.

“We just feel strong and empowered,” added Nine Pink Tacos team member Mary Gaither.

Runners will go from 5,500 feet of elevation to the elevation of the Timberline Lodge in over 24 hours of little-to-no sleep.

All 50 states are represented alongside 43 countries for the Pacific Northwest staple that started with just eight teams in 1982.

The Rose City was a checkpoint on the journey towards Highway 30 and the starting point for the 32nd annual Portland to Coast relay for walkers.

Kudos to the 19,000 participants who are up for the ultimate challenge, and best of luck getting to Seaside safe. Last year they raised $650,00 for the Providence Cancer Institute. The goal this year a million.

