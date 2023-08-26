‘Camp Creek Fire’ near Sandy caused by lightning

Firefighters have responded to a wildfire near Sandy that was caused by lightning Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters have responded to a wildfire near Sandy that was caused by lightning Friday morning.

The U.S. Forest Services says the Camp Creek Fire is south of the Bull Run Dam, near the junction of Forest Road 1210 and Forest Road 12. It is currently about 33 acres in size.

In addition to firefighters, a helicopter will be dropping water on the fire, as well as two fixed-wing aircraft.

No structures are being threatened at this time, according to Clackamas Fire. No evacuations have been ordered.

The U.S. Forest Services says the fire was caused by lightning overnight.

The National Weather Service reported more than a thousand lightning strikes across Oregon and parts of southern Washington and northern California overnight.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A salmon shark was found on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, on August 15,...
Shark found on riverbank in landlocked Idaho causes alarm, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows

Latest News

Firefighters have responded to a wildfire near Sandy that was caused by lightning Friday morning.
‘Camp Creek Fire’ near Sandy caused by lightning
Oregon State Fair returns to Salem through Labor Day weekend
Oregon State Fair returns to Salem through Labor Day weekend
The Oregon State Fair is back and running through Labor Day weekend in Salem, with great food,...
Oregon State Fair returns to Salem through Labor Day weekend
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies