‘Camp Creek Fire’ near Sandy caused by lightning

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters have responded to a wildfire near Sandy that was caused by lightning Friday morning.

The U.S. Forest Services says the Camp Creek Fire is south of the Bull Run Dam, near the junction of Forest Road 1210 and Forest Road 12. It is currently about 33 acres in size.

In addition to firefighters, a helicopter will be dropping water on the fire, as well as two fixed-wing aircraft.

No structures are being threatened at this time, according to Clackamas Fire. No evacuations have been ordered.

BULL RUN FIRE UPDATE: The @forestservice has ordered the following air assets to perform water drops: a helicopter and 2 fixed wing fire bosses. Residents may see smoke in the area, especially along Hwy 26 up to the mountain. pic.twitter.com/1uUqKfNgJe — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 25, 2023

The U.S. Forest Services says the fire was caused by lightning overnight.

The National Weather Service reported more than a thousand lightning strikes across Oregon and parts of southern Washington and northern California overnight.

Roughly 1500 lightning strikes across Oregon and parts of southern Washington and northern California overnight. #ORwx #WAwx Data from Earth Networks. pic.twitter.com/rDSUnjL9MA — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 25, 2023

