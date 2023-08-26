Caught on Camera: Man walks down road allegedly brandishing air gun in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning in southeast Portland after reports of a man pointing a weapon at people.

A FOX 12 crew captured the scene around 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they began following the man as he walked down the center of Southeast Powell near Southeast 119th.

Police say they were worried he was carrying a real gun, so officers shot him with “less-lethal” foam rubber rounds, knocking him down.

The gun turned out to be an air-powered salt gun used to kill bugs that had been painted black.

The man, identified as Kelvin Wilson, was arrested for interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

