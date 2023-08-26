Caught on Camera: Man walks down road allegedly brandishing air gun in SE Portland

A 31-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning in southeast Portland after reports of a man pointing a weapon at people.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning in southeast Portland after reports of a man pointing a weapon at people.

A FOX 12 crew captured the scene around 1:15 a.m.

SEE ALSO: 2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot

When officers arrived, they began following the man as he walked down the center of Southeast Powell near Southeast 119th.

Police say they were worried he was carrying a real gun, so officers shot him with “less-lethal” foam rubber rounds, knocking him down.

The gun turned out to be an air-powered salt gun used to kill bugs that had been painted black.

The man, identified as Kelvin Wilson, was arrested for interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
A salmon shark was found on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, on August 15,...
Shark found on riverbank in landlocked Idaho causes alarm, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday

Latest News

Man gets 3 years for slashing 2 people with knife in downtown Portland
Man gets 3 years for slashing 2 people with knife in downtown Portland
A Hillsboro man pleaded guilty Friday to slashing two people with a knife in downtown Portland.
Man gets 3 years for slashing 2 people with knife in downtown Portland
A 31-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning in southeast Portland after reports of a...
Caught on Camera: Man walks down road allegedly brandishing air gun in SE Portland
A teenage boy was indicted Thursday as an adult for charges of murder and rape in the May 2022...
Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl