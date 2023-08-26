Deputies ask for help finding missing Wash. Co. teen

Suhayb Abdulahi
Suhayb Abdulahi(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 17-year-old Suhayb Abdulahi. He was last seen getting on a bus at Southwest 185th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. The sheriff’s office said he may have trouble communicating or finding his way home.

Abdulahi is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 225 pounds with a short beard, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue pants and black Crocs.

If you see Abdulahi, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (503) 629-0111.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Lightning in Damascus
Turning hot and staying hazy after early morning t-storms
Police and medical on scene after two people hit in parking lot
2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood over 200 acres
Solar Eclipse 2023
2023 solar eclipse will pass over Oregon

Latest News

One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
1 dead in early morning Gresham shooting
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in NE Portland