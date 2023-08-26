Deputies ask for help finding missing Wash. Co. teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 17-year-old Suhayb Abdulahi. He was last seen getting on a bus at Southwest 185th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. The sheriff’s office said he may have trouble communicating or finding his way home.

Abdulahi is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 225 pounds with a short beard, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue pants and black Crocs.

If you see Abdulahi, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (503) 629-0111.

