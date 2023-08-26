Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue has died, his family announced Friday.

Donahue was with KOIN 6 for more than 40 years, from 1968 to his retirement in 2012.

At about 5:30 p.m., his family posted the following message to Facebook:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father. He lived a wonderful life and meant so much to so many. He will always be our Dad. We’d like to thank the countless people who sent us their love and prayers. While we are grieving this enormous loss, we are also thankful he is now at peace and once again with the love of his life, our Mom.”

Shortly before 7 p.m., KOIN confirmed that Donahue has died.

No further details are available at this time.

