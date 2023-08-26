Man gets 3 years for slashing 2 people with knife in downtown Portland

A Hillsboro man pleaded guilty Friday to slashing two people with a knife in downtown Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Sadler pleaded guilty to two charges of assault. His attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges were dismissed.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020 at Southwest 13th and Columbia.

Police said Sadler cut one victim on the arm and the other on his ear.

When officers arrived, they say they found the suspect trying to slash other people as well.

Also on Friday, a judge sentenced Sadler to just over three years in prison with five years’ probation.

