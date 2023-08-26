Man gets 3 years for slashing 2 people with knife in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro man pleaded guilty Friday to slashing two people with a knife in downtown Portland.

Travis Sadler pleaded guilty to two charges of assault. His attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges were dismissed.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020 at Southwest 13th and Columbia.

SEE ALSO: Caught on Camera: Man walks down road allegedly brandishing air gun in SE Portland

Police said Sadler cut one victim on the arm and the other on his ear.

When officers arrived, they say they found the suspect trying to slash other people as well.

Also on Friday, a judge sentenced Sadler to just over three years in prison with five years’ probation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.