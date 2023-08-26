Negotiations ongoing for Camas School Districts teachers

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) - Negotiations are ongoing in the Camas School District where teachers are threatening to strike on the first day of school.

Talks began with teachers requesting support for special education and reduced class sizes, but in the end a dispute about the size of pay increases for teachers has become an issue.

“I hope they start and they go to school and everything works out and it’s a fair contract and whatever they’re trying to figure out gets figured out,” said parent Laurie Swanson.

450 teachers associated with the Camas Education Association said they will be on strike on the first day of school unless an agreement can be reached over the weekend. The district said teachers want to keep their 8.9 % pay increase for this next school year but the district can’t afford it. The district’s latest proposal is a 4.95% pay increase.

“The district has consistently overestimated expenses and underestimated revenue for the last 7 years so there’s this … poor planning and that kind of planning is what’s driving decision making and policy,” teacher Mark Gardner said,

Superintendent John Anzalone admitted the district has budgeted conservatively in the past, but this year is different. He said sources of revenue available in the past are going away.

“We also had an influx of money from federal and state that was covid relief money so there were several monies that came in that padded the account.” Anzalone said.

While Camas teachers threaten to strike, teachers in the Battleground and Evergreen School districts are also in negotiations with their respective school districts. Negotiations in all three districts are scheduled to run through the weekend.

