Oregon State Fair returns to Salem through Labor Day weekend

The Oregon State Fair is back and running through Labor Day weekend in Salem, with great food, cold drinks and animals big and small.
By Drew Marine
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fair is back and running through Labor Day weekend in Salem, providing visitors with great food, cold drinks and a chance to get up and close with animals big and small.

“We saw the cute little chickens and pigeons and the bunnies and some stinky cows,” Stephen Brown said.

“The animals are always our favorite so we made a beeline over here,” Amelia Brown said.

It’s going to be a warm start to the fair this year, so how are people staying cool? Some are opting for a sweet treat.

“What did we start out with? Ice cream!” Troy Burnett said.

The fair also provides misters throughout the grounds with water refilling stations, shady spots under tents and five air-conditioned buildings to take a break in.

You can grab free water bottles and sunscreen at the first aid station too.

“It’s nice there’s a lot of indoor places you can go so we’ve been popping in there every now and then,” Brown said.

The fair will be open every day starting at 10 a.m., and runs through Sept. 4.

