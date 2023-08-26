Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained the driver of the car but have not said if an arrest has been made. Detectives are investigating.

During the investigation, NE Lombard St. is closed between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 73rd Avenue.

