Portland hardware store known for unique items fighting to survive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A longtime east Portland hardware store has hit challenging times and is unsure how long it might remain open.

Hippo Hardware located on East Burnside Street opened in 1976. At that time, owner Steven Miller said business was booming for ten straight years.

“We’d take cash, go out and have dinner and have a few drinks,” he said. “Spend the money.”

The hardware store became popular with contractors and small businesses. Some of its items have been featured in the “Grimm” TV series and “Jackass: The Movie”.

Miller added more staff, which he says is how the business is built.

“It’s gotten a little tougher trying to keep them safe,” Miller said. “(And) be able to treat them with the dignity, respect (and wages)… that they deserve.”

Recent challenges like the pandemic and higher taxes led the store to post on Facebook it’s unsure about its future and could use customer support.

Contractor Mark Schlemmer recently came in. He said they have products you can’t get anywhere else.

“Just in terms of quantity, ease of use, friendly staff that know what they’re talking about and the variety of things that they have here, I would hate to see it lost,” he said.

Schlemmer said he came in to trade a toilet paper holder that dates to pre-World War I for a piece of plumbing. He said just having a store to find this help makes Portland what it is.

“Portland needs it more than it needs Portland, I think,” Schlemmer said.

Miller said they’ve had a huge outpouring since they first shared their recent struggles. There’s a T-shirt campaign to help and more customers have been visiting.

“Overwhelmingly grateful for this response,” Miller said. “I don’t know if in another city we would’ve seen this happen.”

Miller said there’s no set deadline on when to decide if they will close.

