2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction

SHERMAN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two semi-trucks on Interstate 84 went off the road and crashed into the Columbia River near Biggs Junction – hours apart between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: 41st annual Hood to Coast relay warm amid heatwave

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a semi had smashed through a guardrail on the interstate near mile post 104 and gone into the river. They said the driver was able to swim to shore and Oregon State Police were investigating.

Then shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, they again posted to Facebook saying a second semi had gone into the Columbia at the same place hours after the first. They said the tanks the second semi was pulling were empty.

SEE ALSO: 2023 solar eclipse will pass over Oregon

The sheriff’s office also posted a picture of what appears to be an Oregon Department of Transportation truck with the back end smashed, but did not release any details about what had happened to the ODOT vehicle as part of the two crashes.

No one was reported injured from either crash, and OSP is investigating both, they said.

FOX 12 has reached out to OSP for more details and will update the story accordingly.

GALLERY:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.