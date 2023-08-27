61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 61-year-old man died in a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said.

The Gresham Police Department said just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. He later died.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police identified the victim as James Edward Wilson of Gresham.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody, but investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

