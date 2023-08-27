61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 61-year-old man died in a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said.

The Gresham Police Department said just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. He later died.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police identified the victim as James Edward Wilson of Gresham.

SEE ALSO: Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland

Police did not say if anyone is in custody, but investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood now estimated at 900 acres
Police and medical on scene after two people hit in parking lot
2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot
Lightning in Damascus
Turning hot and staying hazy after early morning t-storms
Solar Eclipse 2023
2023 solar eclipse will pass over Oregon

Latest News

Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood now estimated at 900 acres
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Suhayb Abdulahi
Deputies ask for help finding missing Wash. Co. teen