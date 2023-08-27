Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood now estimated at 900 acres

Firefighters have responded to a wildfire near Sandy that was caused by lightning Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire near the Bull Run Reservoir has grown to over 900 acres Saturday, according to the Mt. Hood National Forest following more accurate mapping, they said.

An infrared flight is scheduled for Saturday night to provide an even better estimate and fire perimeter.

Fire officials said people should watch this website for updated fire information

“While the fire did grow today, the abundant forest duff material and dense forest provided a lot of fuel and put up a large smoke column relative to the size of the fire,” the national forest said on Facebook just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning and is burning about one-and-a-half miles south of the Bull Run Reservoir.

The Bull Run Reservoir is Portland’s primary source of drinking water.

The Portland Water Bureau said, as of just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the water remains safe to drink and they are closely monitoring the water quality.

“We take our responsibility to preserve safe, clean drinking water seriously,” said Water Bureau Director Gabe Solmer. “We are watching this situation closely and are reviewing options to continue delivering drinking water.”

Fire officials said about 160 personnel are working the fire. There are three helicopters and two aircraft responding to help with the attack.

GALLERY: Lightning storm lights up NW Oregon

No structures are being threatened at this time, according to Clackamas Fire. No evacuations have been ordered. Highway 26 is not affected, but those in the area will likely see smoke as it heats up Saturday.

The National Weather Service reported more than a thousand lightning strikes across Oregon and parts of southern Washington and northern California overnight Thursday.

