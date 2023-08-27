Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The driver of a car that ran over a woman in northeast Portland early Saturday morning has been charged with attempted murder, the Portland Police Bureau announced later Saturday.

PPB said just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said their initial investigation indicates that there was an argument between the driver and victim, who knew each other. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Sonia Velasquez-Anicui of Portland, is suspected of intentionally running over the victim with a sedan.

Velasquez-Anicui was interviewed by detectives and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital, as of Saturday evening.

