Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The driver of a car that ran over a woman in northeast Portland early Saturday morning has been charged with attempted murder, the Portland Police Bureau announced later Saturday.

PPB said just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said their initial investigation indicates that there was an argument between the driver and victim, who knew each other. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Sonia Velasquez-Anicui of Portland, is suspected of intentionally running over the victim with a sedan.

Velasquez-Anicui was interviewed by detectives and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital, as of Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood now estimated at 900 acres
Police and medical on scene after two people hit in parking lot
2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot
Lightning in Damascus
Turning hot and staying hazy after early morning t-storms
Solar Eclipse 2023
2023 solar eclipse will pass over Oregon

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, a tent and shopping carts filled with belongings are...
Report: Over 3,000 housed in 2nd year of Portland area program
Metro released the data from year two of its supportive housing services effort in the greater...
Report: Over 3,000 housed in 2nd year of Portland area program
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood now estimated at 900 acres