Hood To Coast runners, walkers cross finish line in Seaside

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - The 41st Hood To Coast relay wrapped up Saturday in Seaside, bringing runners from all 50 states and 43 countries to experience the sights and sounds of Oregon.

RELATED: 41st annual Hood to Coast relay warm amid heatwave

Thousands of runners started their journey more than 24 hours ago, high up on Mt. Hood. In the last two-mile stretch, runners’ spirits were high with help from volunteers cheering them on from the sidelines.

As they made the nearly 200-mile trek, runners got sleep where they could in the back of a van - which team Sole Train says was one of the biggest challenges.

SEE ALSO: 2023 solar eclipse will pass over Oregon

“One hundred percent, the lack of sleep and the change between the nights,” says team member Rachel Peirce. “You only have maybe four hours at the most you can sleep.”

But despite the lack of sleep, runners can agree the memories made during the mother of all relays makes it all worth it.

Ryan Bullington says, “It’s my teammates, getting to know these guys and going through that incredible challenge.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon State Fair returns to Salem through Labor Day weekend

It doesn’t hurt that the finish line is in Seaside, either, when your priority after the race is cooling off.

“Cold bath in the ocean!” the team says.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.