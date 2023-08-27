Hood To Coast runners, walkers cross finish line in Seaside

The 41st Hood To Coast relay wrapped up Saturday in Seaside, bringing runners from all 50 states and 43 countries to experience the sights and sounds of Oregon.
By Drew Marine
Published: Aug. 26, 2023
Thousands of runners started their journey more than 24 hours ago, high up on Mt. Hood. In the last two-mile stretch, runners’ spirits were high with help from volunteers cheering them on from the sidelines.

As they made the nearly 200-mile trek, runners got sleep where they could in the back of a van - which team Sole Train says was one of the biggest challenges.

“One hundred percent, the lack of sleep and the change between the nights,” says team member Rachel Peirce. “You only have maybe four hours at the most you can sleep.”

But despite the lack of sleep, runners can agree the memories made during the mother of all relays makes it all worth it.

Ryan Bullington says, “It’s my teammates, getting to know these guys and going through that incredible challenge.”

It doesn’t hurt that the finish line is in Seaside, either, when your priority after the race is cooling off.

“Cold bath in the ocean!” the team says.

