Man arrested for 2 ‘random, unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland

At least two people were stabbed at different locations in downtown Portland on Saturday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody in at least two stabbings in downtown Portland on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Pioneer Courthouse Square. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to another stabbing in the 700 block of Southwest Tenth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Officers began to search near the second stabbing, believing the same suspect was responsible for both. An officer found the suspect near Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. He tried to run but was taken into custody. Police said he will be identified only after he is charged.

Police believe there may have been more stabbing victims. There may have also been critical evidence removed between Southwest Tenth Avenue, Southwest Alder Street, Southwest 18th Avenue and West Burnside Street. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case number 23-224921.

PPB said it appears the stabbings were random and unprovoked. The major crimes team is investigating.

