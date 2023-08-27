One more hot day, then much cooler with a few showers

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Today turned out just like the last two days; hazy skies and a hot afternoon.  Temperatures are topping out in the low-mid 90s once again although it was a bit cooler this morning for slightly better sleeping.

We expect ONE more hot and hazy day Sunday, with temperatures down just a degree or two.  A major change occurs Monday and Tuesday as cool marine air surges inland Sunday night, followed by showers Monday night.  It’s an “upper level low” that will be moving over the region bringing much needed cooling and showers.  Those showers stick around Wednesday, then will most likely disappear Thursday with another warming trend to follow.

The good news is that we don’t see another heat wave in the next week and the first week of school (for some kids) will be comfortable in the classroom with no heat issues.

Numerous fires are burning across western Oregon right now and we expect some fire smoke to stream overhead for another day.  We do NOT expect poor air quality in the metro area since wind is coming out of the west now, pushing low level smoke into the Cascades instead of out over the valley.  One more hot day tomorrow will allow those fires to actively burn again.  The good news is that cooler temperatures, high humidity, and eventually showers should greatly lessen fire activity and fire danger through the rest of next week.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast
Portland's 3 Day Forecast(kptv)

