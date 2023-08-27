Report: Over 3,000 housed in 2nd year of Portland area program

Metro released the data from year two of its supportive housing services effort in the greater Portland area on Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:32 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
According to the report, the program placed more than 3,000 people into housing in its second year.

According to the report, the program placed more than 3,000 people into housing in its second year.

That’s almost double the people helped in the program’s first year.

The supportive housing services fund was launched in 2021, and distributes money to Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties to help get people off the streets and into housing.

The program also provided eviction protection for more than 7,000 people in the second year.

The full data is available on the Metro website here

