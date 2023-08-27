Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man

Krieg Kjer
Krieg Kjer(Family provided photo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Ridgefield Police Department is looking for a missing man on Sunday.

RPD said it is looking for Krieg Kjer. He was last in contact with his family on Thursday at about 7 a.m. He is known to have a dark gray Mercedes sprinter van with Washington plates CCA-2606.

Kjer's Mercedes sprinter van.
Kjer's Mercedes sprinter van.(Family provided photo)

If anyone has any information about Kjer, you’re asked to contact officer Tyler King at tyler.king@ridgefieldwa.us or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hood To Coast runners, walkers cross finish line in Seaside
Hood To Coast runners, walkers cross finish line in Seaside
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting
A 61-year-old man died in a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting