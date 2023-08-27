Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Ridgefield Police Department is looking for a missing man on Sunday.

RPD said it is looking for Krieg Kjer. He was last in contact with his family on Thursday at about 7 a.m. He is known to have a dark gray Mercedes sprinter van with Washington plates CCA-2606.

Kjer's Mercedes sprinter van. (Family provided photo)

If anyone has any information about Kjer, you’re asked to contact officer Tyler King at tyler.king@ridgefieldwa.us or call 911.

