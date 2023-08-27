Roseway Heights Middle School celebrates 100 years; opens time capsule

History was on display in northeast Portland Friday as Roseway Heights Middle School celebrated its 100th year.
The school, formerly known as Gregory Heights, was built in 1923.

During the centennial celebration, artifacts from that year and the 100 years since were the main focus.

They even had the contents of a time capsule buried a century ago on display.

Roseway Heights PTA president Nathan Buehler spoke with FOX 12 about what makes this anniversary celebration so special.

“It’s just great we can celebrate the new of the new school year and celebrate the old, of 100 years, of this building, and all the students that have been coming through here all those years that are still around and engaged,” Buehler said. “It’s really fun.”

As part of the centennial celebration, current students filled their own time capsule and put it behind the same cornerstone where the previous one was hidden.

Roseway Heights Middle School celebrates 100 years; opens time capsule
