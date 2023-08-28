32 artists ‘Paint Off’ at Director Park in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The first-ever Director Park Live Paint Off wrapped up in downtown Portland on Saturday, with 32 local artists competing in the event.

Starting Thursday, people could visit the park and watch the artists work.

SEE ALSO: Roseway Heights Middle School celebrates 100 years; opens time capsule

Judges handed out the prizes on Saturday, but organizer Jordan Schnitzer says the artworks will live on.

“Now what’s exciting is we are buying all the art, framing it, and we’re going to be donating it to local grade schools and having the artist go to the grade school where their work is put on the walls, and talk to students about what it’s like to be an artist,” Schnitzer said.

SEE ALSO: 2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction

Director Park is named for Schnitzer’s great grandparents, and he said he hopes events like this will help revitalize the area.

All of the participants took home cash prizes, with the first-place winner getting $3,500.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.