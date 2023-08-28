Beagles reunite in Oregon one year after being rescued from breeding facility

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An historic dog rescue operation with ties to Oregon is celebrating one year since the mission that saved thousands of beagles from a mass animal-testing facility.

Last year, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia where they were used for lab experiments. The Oregon Humane Society took in 80 of those dogs, and within a few weeks, each one found loving homes.

To celebrate the one year anniversary of their new lives, beagle families came together for a howling good time. Nearly 40 beagle families were in attendance Sunday afternoon, many of whom had stayed in touch through social media.

The beagles and their families were able to reconnect, play some games of chase, and enjoy some dog-friendly peanut butter cake.

