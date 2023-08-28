Big weather change this week: cool, cloudy & showery

Temperatures will be in the 70s most of the week
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - That fresh ocean air has arrived, cooling us down quite a bit in the valley. Highs were not quite as warm as we were expecting, with Portland only reaching 88 degrees. Temperatures are about ten degrees cooler in Portland than they were at last night. More and more clouds will work their way in as the upper level low swings through tonight through Tuesday, bringing us cooler and cloudier conditions tomorrow and scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain totals likely won’t amount to much in the interior valley with this first system, models are indicating less than a tenth of an inch.

The cool and showery trend continues Thursday as another low pressure system drops down along our coastline. We’ll see more (and likely more robust) showers Thursday with some lingering into Friday, and temperatures will remain in the 70s most of the work week. Models are indicating Portland could see more than a half inch of rain Thursday- the last time Portland saw rain totals around a quarter inch or more was back in early May! The wet system looks like it’ll fall apart as we head into the weekend, but the cloudier conditions will remain as the trough doesn’t go anywhere through Sunday. I wouldn’t be surprised if we stay in the 70s next weekend depending on the cloud cover, but models are indicating a slight warm-up.

Our 7-day forecast is quite the pattern shift compared to what we’ve been seeing the last several weeks! Hopefully the additional humidity and precipitation will help tame some of the wildfires.

Also- sunsets are officially before 8 p.m.! Our first one was yesterday.

