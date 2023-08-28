Camas teachers declare strike for Monday

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) - Camas Educators Association have announced they will strike Monday after failing to reach an agreement Sunday evening.

Sunday was the final day of negotiations between the Camas School District and the teachers ahead of the first day of school on Monday.

The union of 450 teachers has announced they will start a strike after failing to reach agreements for more special education supports, smaller class sizes, and equal distribution of PE, library and music resources:

“Because Camas School District was unwilling to invest in students, CEA members will strike beginning Monday, Aug. 28, the first day of student instruction. Bargaining broke off for the day today (Sunday, Aug. 27) after the district refused to make commitments to reasonable class sizes or equitable funding for music, PE, and libraries. The district is instead stockpiling nearly 1 out of every 5 student dollars, amassing $15 million in the bank while student needs are unmet. Educators are meeting tonight (Sunday, Aug. 27) to make final preparations for picketing in the morning.”

RELATED: Negotiations ongoing for Camas School District’s teachers

Educators and parents alike told FOX 12 that they were surprised things have reached this point, but they were holding out hope for a quick resolution.

Rebecca Farrester is a Special Education teacher at Camas High School and a parent in the district, and she called the situation ‘disappointing’.

“School boards, school district, superintendent, teachers, we should all be on the same side,” she said.

She said the lack of resources has been evident across the board, not just in her classroom.

“I have a colleague who shared with me that he has an English class with 40 students on his roster, there’s not even room in that classroom for 40 desks and so it’s impossible to give every student the attention they need,” she said. “But kids with special needs particularly get lost in that kind of situation.”

Skyridge Middle School Band Director Michael Sanchez, who was also on the bargaining team, says the building-based funding has given a disadvantage to certain schools when it comes to the arts and music.

“If the principal is all on board with band, they might fund their program pretty well, but if another principal doesn’t see the value, there can be really huge disparities,” he said.

Sanchez wanted to make it clear that, “no teacher wants to strike.”

“We understand the uncertainty that this can cause in the community, but our kids are worth it and if we have to do this we will, but in no circumstances do we want this to happen,” Sanchez said.

Melissa Casebeer, a parent in the Camas School District, said earlier on Sunday that she was still hoping to drop her kids off at school Monday morning.

“I think it’s unfortunate,” Casebeer said. “I think that we’re all dealing with a lot, I think with inflation the way that it is and people needing to make more arrangements for childcare, I just think that the teachers need to figure this out and be to school on time.”

SEE ALSO: Salem-Keizer School District facing $30M deficit heading into new school year

Camas School District sent the following statement about the strike:

“Today, CEA presented a comprehensive proposal with higher than previously requested salary increases as well as lower than previously requested class sizes. Our district’s bargaining team is disappointed that CEA is regressing.

“Our district has presented its last, best, and final offer. In it, we offered to raise salaries in 2023 by 5.7% and in 2024 by 5.9%. Our district’s proposal would make CEA teachers among the highest-paid educators in the region. Our highest-paid teachers would earn over $118,363 in 2023-24 and $124,991 in 2024-25.

“Conversely, CEA’s request puts the highest-paid salaries from $121,653 for 2023-24 up to $129,746 for 2024-25. CEA’s request in its third year of the contract would put the highest-paid teachers at $135,886.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.