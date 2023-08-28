Cooler & Cloudier To Start Week

Good morning!

The relief from the heat is here! Expect much cooler temperatures today a much cloudier day as well. We’re cloudy across the coast and clouds are increasing through the Willamette Valley very early. We’ll see the clouds sticking around through most of the day. This afternoon, we expect some sun breaks, but the clouds will not completely clear out. Temperatures today should reach highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The haze is still going to be with us today too across much of Oregon. It will likely clear out west of the Cascades tomorrow. And while temperatures are much cooler here in the western valleys, east of the Cascades, it’s still hot and sunny today.

Tomorrow, expect a bigger shift in the weather. Temperatures are likely going to be even cooler, reaching only the mid to upper 70s and some wet weather is likely going to arrive. It looks like we will see light showers tomorrow and lots of clouds. The cloudy pattern will remain through much of the week. Wednesday looks like it could be another dry day for us. But another system arrives Thursday with more frequent and heavier showers likely. This will also be the coolest day in our forecast, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We haven’t seen a day with highs in the 60s since June 20th.

Friday likely will end the week with a few more light showers. The showers look to possibly come to an end into the weekend, but a shower chance remains Saturday. I think we’ll also see a brief warmup again Saturday, then back to the upper 70s for Sunday. While the weekend will likely be drier, we are still going to see cloudier skies. We’ll see mostly partly cloudy days for your weekend.

