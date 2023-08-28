Early taste of fall; cool and showery weather at times through Labor Day weekend

Welcome to fall! Well, not really, but a very thick marine layer moved inland last night. That’s the ocean-cooled moist air that can even produce drizzle and sure enough it did. The 2nd dry spell of summer ended in Portland too with measurable drizzle today. We went about 3 weeks without rain.

The cooler weather will linger into the first week of September. No more 90s, and even getting an 85-degree days will be a stretch. Temperatures will run below normal most of the next 10 days. Several organized weather disturbances move off the Eastern Pacific and into the region over the next week. Those will be tomorrow, Thursday, and Sunday. We expect showers or even steady rain with each system.

Tomorrow the showers will be quite light and most likely fall in the afternoon hours, but a shower IS possible at any time.

This big cooldown comes at just the right time after lightning sparked numerous fires in the Pacific Northwest. Fires over and west of the Cascades should calm down quite a bit the next few days and an inch of rain Thursday should bring them down into more of a “smoldering” state.

