Early taste of fall; cool and showery weather at times through Labor Day weekend

Portland's 3 Day Forecast
Portland's 3 Day Forecast(kptv)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welcome to fall!  Well, not really, but a very thick marine layer moved inland last night.  That’s the ocean-cooled moist air that can even produce drizzle and sure enough it did.  The 2nd dry spell of summer ended in Portland too with measurable drizzle today.  We went about 3 weeks without rain.

The cooler weather will linger into the first week of September.  No more 90s, and even getting an 85-degree days will be a stretch.  Temperatures will run below normal most of the next 10 days.  Several organized weather disturbances move off the Eastern Pacific and into the region over the next week. Those will be tomorrow, Thursday, and Sunday. We expect showers or even steady rain with each system.

Tomorrow the showers will be quite light and most likely fall in the afternoon hours, but a shower IS possible at any time.

This big cooldown comes at just the right time after lightning sparked numerous fires in the Pacific Northwest.  Fires over and west of the Cascades should calm down quite a bit the next few days and an inch of rain Thursday should bring them down into more of a “smoldering” state.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Krieg Kjer
Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, August 28, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (8/28)
8-28-23
Cooler & Cloudier To Start Week
7 day
Big weather change this week: cool, cloudy & showery
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (8/27)