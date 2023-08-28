FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.(Dr. Berne's and LightEyez, Dr. Berne's FB/Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction on Aug. 25; ODOT says...
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

Latest News

Simone Biles warms up before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San...
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
FILE - Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the eleventh time...
Members of US Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
DeSantis booed at Jacksonville shooting vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Camas teachers declare strike for Monday
Camas teachers declare strike for Monday