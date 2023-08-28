On the Go with Ayo at the Oregon State Fair

The Oregon State Fair returns to Salem for its 157th year!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fair returns to Salem for its 157th year!

Soak up all of the fun at the fair from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.

Attendees will be able to enjoy great food, cold drinks, and animals big and small. Plus, there will be several concerts to attend including performances from Bush, Colbie Caillat, Justin Moore, The Beach Boys, Elle King, and Chris Janson.

For more details about the Oregon State Fair, click here.

