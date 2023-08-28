Hwy 30 closed near Clatskanie due to crash

CLATSKANIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 will be closed for several hours Monday due to a crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports a crash happened on the highway near milepost 59, just east of Clatskanie. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

All lanes of Highway 30 will be closed all morning, possibly to midday, according to ODOT. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route or delay their trip.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

