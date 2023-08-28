Hwy 30 closed near Clatskanie due to crash

Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSKANIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 will be closed for several hours Monday due to a crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports a crash happened on the highway near milepost 59, just east of Clatskanie. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

All lanes of Highway 30 will be closed all morning, possibly to midday, according to ODOT. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route or delay their trip.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting
Krieg Kjer
Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man

Latest News

Interstate 84 Westbound will be closed for several hours Monday morning at Biggs Junction while...
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland
Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Humboldt...
Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland
A man is dead after he disappeared under the water in the Columbia River Sunday evening,...
Man drowns in Columbia River off Broughton Beach in N Portland