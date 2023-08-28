Man charged after human remains found in burned vehicle in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is facing charges in connection with human remains found in a burned car in Hazel Dell last week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Mark Melchert has been charged with second-degree arson and unlawful disposal of human remains. Melchert was already in the Clark County Jail after being arrested for unrelated arrest warrants.

The investigation began on Monday, Aug. 21 while deputies were following up on a missing person case. The sheriff’s office says they went to the last known home of that person in the area of Northwest Sluman Road and Northwest Overlook Drive and found a Kia Soul that appeared to have recently been involved in a fire on the property.

Human remains were found in the burned car. The remains have not yet been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office say the investigation shows Melchert is responsible for igniting the car on fire. The Kia Soul is reportedly owned by the estate of Melchert’s deceased father.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is not releasing any other details at this time.

