Man drowns in Columbia River off Broughton Beach in N Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after he disappeared under the water in the Columbia River Sunday evening, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to Broughton Beach in north Portland after a 911 report of a man disappearing in the river. The caller said they saw the man enter the water and swim away from the shore, but then lost sight of him.

SEE ALSO: Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres

MCSO River Patrol responded to search for the man.

A deputy waded through the water and found him beneath the surface. The man was carried to the shore and despite life saving efforts, he was declared dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
Longtime Portland news anchor Mike Donahue dies
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction on Aug. 25; ODOT says...
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

Latest News

FILE
Teen boy injured in NE Portland shooting
Camas teachers declare strike for Monday
Camas teachers declare strike for Monday
At least two people were stabbed at different locations in downtown Portland on Saturday night.
Man arrested for 2 ‘random, unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland
Krieg Kjer
Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man