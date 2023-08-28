Man drowns in Columbia River off Broughton Beach in N Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after he disappeared under the water in the Columbia River Sunday evening, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to Broughton Beach in north Portland after a 911 report of a man disappearing in the river. The caller said they saw the man enter the water and swim away from the shore, but then lost sight of him.

MCSO River Patrol responded to search for the man.

A deputy waded through the water and found him beneath the surface. The man was carried to the shore and despite life saving efforts, he was declared dead at the scene.

