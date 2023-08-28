Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Humboldt neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of North Vancouver Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. North Vancouver Avenue will be closed from North Sumner Street to North Webster Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at brian.sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at meghan.burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-225862.

