Portland Public Schools start year with new security protocols

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Students in Oregon’s largest school district will head back to the classroom this week and with a new school year, come new security measures.

Last school year, there were five shootings around three different Portland Public Schools campuses. In the spring, the district appointed a safety and security task force in response to the uptick in violence. The task force came back with a list of recommendations and starting this year, some of those recommendations will be implemented. Oscar and his friend Quinn are both juniors at Franklin High School. They said their safety is always top of mind.

“It’s definitely stressful and it definitely affects the student body,” Oscar said.

“The shooting across the street last year was really scary,” Quinn said. “We had to hide under the table we knew all of the protocols of what to do if it happens.”

One of the protocols the district is implementing this year is requiring all high school and middle school students to wear an ID badge while on campus. Quinn and Oscar don’t believe that will do much to keep them safe.

“I haven’t seen much of a concise response from students saying they’re really going to observe it,” Oscar said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be very effective,” Quinn said. “I heard it’s to stop school shootings but that’s not going to stop it, sometimes it is students doing it.”

The district is also piloting a roving weapons detection system for school entry points, they’re partnering with Portland Police to re-establish a new version of the Youth Service Division, they’re expanding the district’s own youth violence prevention team, and they’re piloting walking patrols before school and after the dismissal bell. Galit is a parent at Grant High School she is always concerned about her daughter’s safety.

“I go back and forth with having security at school,” Galit said. “It’s really important to me but I understand why there’s been a shift in that. But I think for me having that presence is really important.”

The district said this year there will be four unarmed campus safety associates at all high schools, one at each middle school, and two roving between all elementary schools. Quinn and Oscar said they’re on board with keeping these types of security guards around.

“Compared to armed police officers I feel like they’re participating in the community a little bit more and I feel like they’re interacting more with students and teachers,” Oscar said.

“I feel like they’re more helpful at solving inter-student problems,” Quinn said. “They definitely care about us and help protect us.”

