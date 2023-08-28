‘Prolific car thief’ in Multnomah County indicted on 20 charges

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man known as a prolific car thief has been indicted on multiple charges, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury indicted Johnathan William Hanna on Aug. 24 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, six counts of identity theft, computer crime, fraudulent use of a credit card, felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving.

The investigation began on Aug. 17 when Gresham police officers took a stolen vehicle report. The next day, Portland police officers on patrol in southeast Portland came across the stolen vehicle parked outside an apartment building with a man inside. Officers tried to contact him but he fled the scene at a high rate of speed and drove recklessly.

An air support unit caught the suspect abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Officers were able to located and arrest the driver, who was identified as Hanna.

Officers found five pieces of identification belonging to the owner of the stolen vehicle. The district attorney’s office says an investigation showed Hanna used one of the victim’s credit cards shortly after the theft of the vehicle.

According to the district attorney’s office, Hanna is well known to local law enforcement as a prolific car thief. He was previously convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle and served 30 months in custody.

Hanna also has two pending cases in Multnomah County and one in Washington County.

