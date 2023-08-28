Salem woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 101

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a crash on Highway 101 last week, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened on Thursday, Aug. 24, at about 1:16 p.m. on Highway 101, near milepost 132, in Lincoln County. OSP says an investigation showed a tan Chevrolet Blazer was going southbound when it left the roadway, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest on the roof.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 32-year-old Megan Becca Wigington, of Salem, died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

OSP says traffic on the highway was impacted for about an hour during the investigation.

