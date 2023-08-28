Teen boy injured in NE Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting was reported at Northeast Prescott, just west of Cully Boulevard, around 4:15 p.m.

They say the teen boy was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he is expected to recover.

So far, police have not made any arrests or released any information about a suspect.

