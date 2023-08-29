Crashed semi-trucks pulled from Columbia River near Biggs Junction

SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed Monday while crews pulled two semi-trucks out of the Columbia River.

The trucks crashed just hours apart on the same stretch of I-84 on Friday.

The first truck crashed around 9 p.m. when the driver hit an abandoned car on the shoulder, then smashed through the guard rail and ended up in the river. The driver of the semi was not hurt and was able to swim to shore.

The second truck crashed three and a half hours later when officials say the truck hit an ODOT car, slid off the freeway and ended up in the river. Officials say no one was in the ODOT car when it was hit and the semi driver was also okay.

Interstate 84 westbound was shut down Monday morning so crews could remove the semi-trucks. It took several hours to get them out.

The two semi trucks are out of the #ColumbiaRiver and off of I-84 WB. We've a bit more mess to clean up, and we'll get you rolling. Watch https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for updates, and thank you for your continued patience! pic.twitter.com/3cDK7hQuYh — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) August 28, 2023

The interstate was reopened Monday afternoon.

