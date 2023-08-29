Few showers today, wetter day Thursday

Feeling more like Fall this week
8/29/2023
8/29/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s another cloudy start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Spots of drizzle will be possible this morning, and temperatures will remain on the mild side of things. A weak front is forecast to slide through the region, bringing a few light showers and maintaining a lot of clouds. Expect to see a few more breaks in the clouds than yesterday though. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 70s.

Most signs point to a dry day on Wednesday, which will be a good time to prep for a rainy day on Thursday. I’d consider covering up your patio furniture and clearing out your gutters. A Pacific system will slide in Thursday, bringing about 0.25″ of rain (or more) to the I-5 corridor. Typically in these setups, the coast and the mountains pick up greater rainfall totals. I’d expect to see that play out on Thursday as well. The last time we saw a wet day like this was around June 19th, so it’s been a while! Temperatures will probably only be in the 60s. This weather pattern will really help to suppress fire activity.

As we kick off the month of September this Friday, conditions will dry out and warm back up. Highs should return to the mid 70s, and probably the low 80s Saturday. Sunday and Labor Day are kind of up in the air right now. Models are trending drier, but there could be a few showers out there on Labor Day.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

