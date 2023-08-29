Fire damages downtown Hood River business.

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a reported commercial fire in the downtown area of Hood River on Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Cascade Avenue at 7:51 a.m. after numerous calls to 911 reported smoke coming from both the front and rear of the building.

According to Hood River Fire & EMS, crews reached the scene just four minutes after the dispatch and observed thick smoke emerging from both ends of the structure.

Given the building’s size, and an unknown size of the building’s involvement, additional resources were requested.

Firefighting teams worked against the fire for roughly an hour before the situation was under control, officials say.

Although neighboring offices experienced moderate smoke and water damage, no damage was spread beyond the first business.

No injuries were reported and the only person in the business escaped safely.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and an estimate of the damage is not yet available, according to Hood River Fire & EMS.

