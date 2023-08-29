Fire damages downtown Hood River business

Fire damages downtown Hood River business.
Fire damages downtown Hood River business.(Hood River Fire & EMS)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a reported commercial fire in the downtown area of Hood River on Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Cascade Avenue at 7:51 a.m. after numerous calls to 911 reported smoke coming from both the front and rear of the building.

According to Hood River Fire & EMS, crews reached the scene just four minutes after the dispatch and observed thick smoke emerging from both ends of the structure.

SEE ALSO: Crashed semi-trucks pulled from Columbia River near Biggs Junction

Given the building’s size, and an unknown size of the building’s involvement, additional resources were requested.

Firefighting teams worked against the fire for roughly an hour before the situation was under control, officials say.

Although neighboring offices experienced moderate smoke and water damage, no damage was spread beyond the first business.

No injuries were reported and the only person in the business escaped safely.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and an estimate of the damage is not yet available, according to Hood River Fire & EMS.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
KPTV File Image
Salem woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 101
KPTV file image
Hwy 30 reopens following deadly crash investigation near Clatskanie
Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland
19-year-old arrested after man found dead in N. Portland
Wx Blog
The ‘endless’ summer heat has...ended; Cooler fall weather arriving early this year

Latest News

Camping in Oregon is pretty ideal in the summer but nabbing that perfect reservation? Not so...
How to find last-minute camping spots with 'The Dyrt'
The new school year is here for some students in Portland Public Schools.
Portland Public Schools students attend first day of classes
Khamori V. Loving.
Reward offered for tips on murder of Portland man
FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican...
Oregon GOP senators sue to run for reelection following walkout that led to their disqualification