On the Go with Ayo at The People’s Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - From an arcade to food to pickleball and more, The People’s Courts is bound to be a new Portland hot spot.

The People’s Courts, located at 2700 Northeast 82nd Avenue, is full of fun for the whole family.

The over 48,000-square foot building includes space for people to play pickleball, bocce, cornhole, ping pong, disc golf, and an arcade. It also includes two restaurants.

