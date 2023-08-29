On the Go with Ayo at The People’s Courts

From an arcade to food to pickleball and more, The People’s Courts is bound to be a new Portland hot spot.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - From an arcade to food to pickleball and more, The People’s Courts is bound to be a new Portland hot spot.

The People’s Courts, located at 2700 Northeast 82nd Avenue, is full of fun for the whole family.

The over 48,000-square foot building includes space for people to play pickleball, bocce, cornhole, ping pong, disc golf, and an arcade. It also includes two restaurants.

For more details about The People’s Courts, click here.

Latest News

On the Go with Ayo at The People’s Courts
