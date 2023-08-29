Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in downtown Portland, police looking for more victims

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people in downtown Portland, and police believe there may be more victims.

Portland police found one victim Saturday night near Pioneer Courthouse Square who had a wound in his neck but is expected to live. A second man was found near Southwest 10th and Morrison, stabbed in the chest and also expected to survive.

Police arrested the suspect near Southwest 17th and Alder. Attacks were random and unprovoked, according to Portland Police.

Officials say the suspect may have attacked other people who haven’t come forward, and evidence may have been taken from the scenes.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the police.

