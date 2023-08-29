Multnomah County man gets 25 years for sexually abusing a minor

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 52-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a guilty verdict for child sex abuse, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

James Chasteen, 52, was found guilty by a Multnomah County jury in April on 11 counts of sexually abusing a minor.

The charges broke down as the following:

Three counts of Rape in the First Degree (Victim Under 12)

Seven counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

One count of Luring a Minor

Based on Oregon’s Jessica Law, Chasteen faced a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Chasteen was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday. He will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

