Multnomah County man gets 25 years for sexually abusing a minor

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 52-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a guilty verdict for child sex abuse, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

James Chasteen, 52, was found guilty by a Multnomah County jury in April on 11 counts of sexually abusing a minor.

The charges broke down as the following:

  • Three counts of Rape in the First Degree (Victim Under 12)
  • Seven counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
  • One count of Luring a Minor

Based on Oregon’s Jessica Law, Chasteen faced a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Chasteen was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday. He will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

