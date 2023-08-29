Otter at Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrates 12th birthday

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrates a big birthday Monday.

Schuster, the newly turned 12-year-old otter is the aquariums oldest otter.

The aquarium said he is the oldest, and perhaps their wisest, sea otter.

Schuster was found stranded in California at only 10 weeks old, and is named after the pilot Steve Schuster, who donated the time and resources to get the otter up to Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.