Otter at Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrates 12th birthday

The oldest otter at the Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrates his 12th birthday today!
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrates a big birthday Monday.

Schuster, the newly turned 12-year-old otter is the aquariums oldest otter.

The aquarium said he is the oldest, and perhaps their wisest, sea otter.

Schuster was found stranded in California at only 10 weeks old, and is named after the pilot Steve Schuster, who donated the time and resources to get the otter up to Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Krieg Kjer
Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

Latest News

The oldest otter at the Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrates his 12th birthday today!
Otter at Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrates 12th birthday
A 35-year-old man known as a prolific car thief has been indicted on multiple charges,...
‘Prolific car thief’ in Multnomah County indicted on 20 charges
Man stabs 2 in downtown Portland
Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in downtown Portland, police looking for more victims
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people in downtown Portland, and police believe...
Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in downtown Portland, police looking for more victims