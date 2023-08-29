Portland farm uses corn maze to being attention to gun violence

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the past several years Bella Organic Farm on Sauvie Island has used their corn maze as a platform for bringing people together to discuss important community issues.

In 2021, the message from the farm was “United Against Hate.” Last year, it was “Hope”. In the process the Bella Farm raised $10,000 for a suicide prevention hotline, Lines for Life.

This year’s message is to end gun violence. The farm says they don’t want to make a political statement, they simply want people to start a conversation and share ideas.

“The whole point of it was too kind of spark discussion around ways that we can come together as a community to if not end gun violence, at least maybe decrease it in some way,” says Sofia Kondilis-Hashem, Bella Organic Farm. “We believe in responsible gun ownership. We want people in the community to be able to discuss their viewpoints whether it’s right, left, center, it doesn’t matter.”

According to a report by Portland Police Bureau, there have been 714 shootings in 2023, injuring 224 people. Of 53 homicides, 45 are gun-related.

“It’s hard to go to an event or grocery store school every day without being worried,” says Kondilis-Hashem.

To check out the corn maze, you can visit Bella Organic Farm beginning Saturday, Sept. 2

