Portland farm uses corn maze to being attention to gun violence

For the past several years Bella Organic Farm on Sauvie Island has used their corn maze as a...
For the past several years Bella Organic Farm on Sauvie Island has used their corn maze as a platform for bringing people together to discuss important issues.(KPTV)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the past several years Bella Organic Farm on Sauvie Island has used their corn maze as a platform for bringing people together to discuss important community issues.

In 2021, the message from the farm was “United Against Hate.” Last year, it was “Hope”. In the process the Bella Farm raised $10,000 for a suicide prevention hotline, Lines for Life.

This year’s message is to end gun violence. The farm says they don’t want to make a political statement, they simply want people to start a conversation and share ideas.

“The whole point of it was too kind of spark discussion around ways that we can come together as a community to if not end gun violence, at least maybe decrease it in some way,” says Sofia Kondilis-Hashem, Bella Organic Farm. “We believe in responsible gun ownership. We want people in the community to be able to discuss their viewpoints whether it’s right, left, center, it doesn’t matter.”

According to a report by Portland Police Bureau, there have been 714 shootings in 2023, injuring 224 people. Of 53 homicides, 45 are gun-related.

“It’s hard to go to an event or grocery store school every day without being worried,” says Kondilis-Hashem.

To check out the corn maze, you can visit Bella Organic Farm beginning Saturday, Sept. 2

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Krieg Kjer
Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

Latest News

Students in Oregon’s largest school district will head back to the classroom this week and with...
Portland Public Schools start year with new security protocols
Grant High School in Portland on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
Portland Public Schools start year with new security protocols
This web exclusive interview is part of a FOX 12 Investigates story on AI in classrooms.
AI in the Classroom Web Extra: Full teacher interview
KPTV File Image
Salem woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 101