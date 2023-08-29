Portland parents and students prepare for the first day of school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Parents and students were excited to head into the new school year on Monday.

“I’m just excited for school,” new 8th grader London Sorcinelli said.

Families in Portland are gearing up to head back to school.

“We are really excited for the new school year,” Cass Hausserman, mother to a first grader said. “He is in Japanese immersion so he will have two different teachers for English and Japanese, which we are excited about.”

“Oh I’m really excited for my electives because I get to continue playing flute in band class and I get to help our in the library at my school for half a year so that is very lovely. I am super excited for that!” Sorcinelli said.

Among the excitement, parents do have some concerns.

“We are a little concerned about the class sizes. He does have 30 kids in his first grade classroom, so that’s a bit concerning.” Hausserman said.

The overall mood was one of excitement heading into the new school year, especially for Hausserman, who’s son is ready to ride to his elementary school just a few blocks away from their home.

“We are really excited. He did pedal heads bike camp and just learned how to ride his bike so we will be biking to school this year. At least while the weather is nice.” Hausserman said. “I hope everyone has a great first day and first week of school.”

