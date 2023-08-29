Portland teen competing in 52nd Annual LPGA Portland Classic

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 52nd Annual LPGA Portland Classic tees off Thursday.

Rose City will have its very own 19 year-old, Kyra Ly, compete among 144 other players for a $1.5 million purse.

Ly has already made a name for herself as a two-time state player for Cleveland High School and now she’s on the big stage.

“I was a little shocked first, I was nervous, but now getting closer to the tournament I’m getting a little bit more excited,” Ly said. “I’m hoping to go in this tournament with no expectations and see what I can do.”

This will be the Tualatin native’s first LPGA Tournament and she said she won’t let nerves get the best of her.

“Definitely the crowd that will show up. but I know it’s a lot of support, so I’ll probably be able to calm down once I’m out there. Being able to play with the best is definitely a dream.”

Ly is already familiar with the Columbia Edgewater Country Club course, which could be an advantage. She won the Les Schwab Portland Amateur last month which secured her spot in the LPGA Tournament, but she said there are minor differences.

“We’re playing a little bit longer, which is which isn’t too big of a problem for me but definitely a little bit of a change. The course is a little bit tight in some areas but the greens and everything roll great.”

The kinesiology major just completed her freshman year on OSU’s golf team, taking her team to the NCAA Regionals where she tied for 21st place. Now, she gets to experience the game at a whole new level.

“Just having fun, enjoying everything because this is it’s a hard opportunity to come by.”

