Relief for landowners after 2020 Labor Day fires

Home destroyed by Beachie Creek fire
Home destroyed by Beachie Creek fire(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON. (KPTV) – While landowners continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Labor Day fires that ravaged the Pacific Northwest in 2020, a new collaborative effort is hoping to provide some relief.

In a collaborative effort, Sustainable NW and the USDA have united to provide $5 million in aid to assist small private landowners in the restoration of their forests.

The primary objective of this endeavor is to tackle the extensive devastation resulting not just from the Riverside Fire but also from the five other Labor Day fires that unfolded throughout Oregon: Beachie Creek, Lionshead, Holiday Farm, Archie Creek, and South Obenchain fires.

SEE ALSO: Portland parents and students prepare for the first day of school

To apply, the person must be a non-federal or non-industrial forest landowner in western Oregon and within at least one of the six main fire footprints from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.

Sustainable NW says there is no minimum acreage an applicant has to own to apply for the post-fire reforestation assistance either.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
KPTV File Image
Salem woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 101
KPTV file image
Hwy 30 reopens following deadly crash investigation near Clatskanie
Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland
19-year-old arrested after man found dead in N. Portland
Clark County Sheriff's Office
Man’s bail set at $1 million after human remains found in burned vehicle in Hazel Dell

Latest News

Crews removing one of the semi-trucks from the Columbia River
Crashed semi-trucks pulled from Columbia River near Biggs Junction
The trucks crashed just hours apart on the same stretch of I-84 on Friday.
Crashed semi-trucks pulled from Columbia River near Biggs Junction
Changes in parking security
Security changes ahead for Portland’s SmartPark garages
Changes are in the works for Portland’s downtown SmartPark garages.
Security changes ahead for Portland’s SmartPark garages