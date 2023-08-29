Relief for landowners after 2020 Labor Day fires

OREGON. (KPTV) – While landowners continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Labor Day fires that ravaged the Pacific Northwest in 2020, a new collaborative effort is hoping to provide some relief.

In a collaborative effort, Sustainable NW and the USDA have united to provide $5 million in aid to assist small private landowners in the restoration of their forests.

The primary objective of this endeavor is to tackle the extensive devastation resulting not just from the Riverside Fire but also from the five other Labor Day fires that unfolded throughout Oregon: Beachie Creek, Lionshead, Holiday Farm, Archie Creek, and South Obenchain fires.

To apply, the person must be a non-federal or non-industrial forest landowner in western Oregon and within at least one of the six main fire footprints from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.

Sustainable NW says there is no minimum acreage an applicant has to own to apply for the post-fire reforestation assistance either.

